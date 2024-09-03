4 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
By Nick Halden
1. Is this really the end for Rusell Wilson?
The problems for Wilson in Seattle with the defense and head coach have been well-covered. Fast forward and after the divorce in Seattle your very next team pays you handsomely to go away. One season of the quarterback the team was more than ready to turn the page on the veteran.
Now the former Super Bowl champion is on his third team and "won" a competition with Justin Fields. Wilson was in the MVP conversation only three years ago. He was still considered a good franchise quarterback only two years ago.
It is rare to see a franchise quarterback go bad so quickly, especially at this stage of Wilson's career. The veteran's off-the-field persona and leadership have been under constant attack. Will this continue with the Steelers? If the veteran struggles in this offense it is very likely we have seen the end of his career as a starter in this league.
For a player with as many early accomplishments as Wilson it is truly astounding. From Atlanta's perspective it is a relief to face Wilson and not Fields who destroyed Atlanta's playoff hopes at the end of last season.