4 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins health
The Atlanta Falcons were wise to hold the veteran quarterback out of the entire preseason. While this approach caught some heat last season with Desmond Ridder things are completely different. Cousins is a veteran and coming off of a season-ending surgery. We are still nearly two months from hitting the year mark of Kirk's injury.
Already on the field and looking as sharp as he has throughout camp was impressive. However, everything changes when game speed kicks up and the throws actually matter. How rusty will the veteran quarterback be?
Facing T.J. Watt and a solid Steelers' defense in week one it would be surprising not to see Zac Robinson take the pressure off early. Expect a lot of short passes and carries for Bijan Robinson. This is the first game action for Cousins since the injury and Atlanta's first real look at their franchise quarterback.
With Michael Penix Jr. sitting on the bench the pressure to be great is going to be there from the first snap. Expectations for this offense and Cousins are high and leave little time for the veteran to ease his way back in. If Kirk Cousins looks rusty or struggles early there may be cause for concern with the two games ahead.