4 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
By Nick Halden
3. An Atlanta homecoming
It isn't only Arthur Smith who is going to be returning to Atlanta in week one. Former utility player Cordarrelle Patterson and receiver Van Jefferson will make their returns as well. While Jefferson played a lesser role in a frustrating offense, Patterson remained a fan-favorite.
The joy and energy with which he played made the veteran easy to root for. The refusal to go down and the anger with which Patterson runs is nothing like the player who always had a smile and time for his fans. Watching Patterson in a Pittsburgh uniform on Sunday will be an odd feeling.
While the former players return is noteworthy the story is the return of Arthur Smith. The failed head coach who wasted Atlanta's time pushing out Matt Ryan and believing in Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder.
As great as Smith was as an OC with the Titans it was clear it was a failed marriage in Atlanta. Whether it was the odd ball distribution or the quarterback carasoul both sides have reason to feel this is a revenge game. One the Falcons cannot afford to drop with the games ahead.