4 Most interesting storylines in Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
By Nick Halden
4. Do the Falcons finally have a pass rush?
There is so much about this Atlanta team that is already known going into the year. The skill position talent and offensive line set that side of the ball up for a great year if Kirk Cousins is right. Defensively the Falcons have a great defensive interior and questions at corner.
Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons will form one of the best safety duos in the league and wipe away a lot of those concerns. However, the biggest question left for this team is how will the pass rush look.
In an offensive league, your only chance of having a capable defense is consistent pressure. The addition of Matthew Judon lends itself to believing this is now possible for Atlanta. With the interior talent, the Falcons simply needed one great outside rusher to believe the defense can work.
While this is great in theory, the Falcons have been burned before believing they had their edge rusher of the future. Whether it was draft or free agency misses the team's recent history is filled with pass-rushing mistakes.
Can Judon and the rest of the defense give week one hope things are changing? Wilson will hold the ball too long and Pittsburgh's offensive line does have some question marks. Early pass rushing would have the fanbase believing in the hype.