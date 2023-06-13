4 Needle-moving actions the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
2. Bringing in former Saints' defenders & coach moves the needle for the Atlanta Falcons
It hurts to even mention the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in the same sentence unless it consists of the Falcons obliterating the Saints. But I would be remiss if I didn't talk about the coach and two key players that the Falcons brought in from the Aints.
Following the retirement of Dean Pees, the Falcons conducted a vast search for their next defensive coordinator and they landed on Saints co-defensive coordinator, Ryan Nielsen. Nielsen's skillset is in the place that the Dirty Birds have struggled the most—the defensive line.
His arrival also likely brought DT David Onyemata and LB Kaden Elliss to the team as key components. Onyemata has played at a high level on the defensive line for a while and Elliss is a do-it-all linebacker who broke out last year.
These three additions has given Atlanta some hope of the defensive side of the football.