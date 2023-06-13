4 Needle-moving actions the Atlanta Falcons have made this offseason
3 of 4
3. Drafting Bijan Robinson moves the needle for the Atlanta Falcons
Not often does a team that had success running the ball the year before and who already had two really good running backs, see their needle move after they draft a running back, but that is the case for the Atlanta Falcons.
It says a lot about the talent of Bijan Robinson. He takes an already excellent running game and makes them so much better.
There is a lot Bijan will do for Arthur Smith's offense. He will make the defense spin in circles—both pre and post-snap.
The Falcons' first-round pick really does change the outlook on this team. He makes them so much more talented and will make everyone better.