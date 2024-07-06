4 NFC teams still ahead of Atlanta Falcons and 3 they have passed
By Nick Halden
2. Los Angeles Rams
Losing Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris is going to hurt the Rams this season. Despite being a playoff team a year ago fair expectations should be a 7-8 win team just on the fringe of the final wildcard spot. The Rams are another team that is still paying the price for going all in to win a Super Bowl.
Losing Aaron Donald and key coaches is going to be enough to push this team out of the playoff race. Matthew Stafford and their head coach both deserve respect but there simply isn't enough on this roster to put your arms around and believe in.
Add in their solid schedule and the Rams will be lucky if they find a way to stay in the wildcard race deep into the season.
The Rams remain ahead of Atlanta if...
Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp turn back the clock and dominate on offense. You already have a solid running game and one of the best young receivers in football. If Stafford is able to stay healthy and play at a high level alongside Kupp this team could be the only legitimate threat to the 49ers. Recent history tells us this is unlikely but it isn't completely off the table.