4 Observations from Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons debut
By Nick Halden
1. Penix wasted no time launching perfect deep ball
Michael Penix Jr. is a great deep ball thrower and this was quickly on display for Atlanta. Penix finished going 9/16 for 104 passing yards. A lot of this damage came on a 41-yard pass to Chris Blair. This came after Blair rolled the ball into the hands of the Miami Dolphins on Atlanta's first possession.
Penix showed leadership and poise coming out and giving Blair an instant chance at redemption. It was difficult for Blair to drop this opportunity with a perfect throw from Penix. It was a drop-in-the-bucket throw that flashed why Falcons fans are so excited for the rookie's future.
It is a play Atlanta's previous two quarterbacks were incapable of making showing just how much the Falcons have improved. If Penix can grow more consistent in short passes there is a reason to believe he can develop into a long-term answer.
The throw was a continuation of what the Falcons have seen in camp. Penix can make elite deep throws with a surprising touch. It happening to Chris Blair moments after the fumble was a great moment for both Penix and the young Atlanta receiver.