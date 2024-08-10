4 Observations from Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons debut
By Nick Halden
2. Poise under pressure
What went down as a missed pass and settling for a Younghoe Koo field goal will be an underappreciated moment. In scoring position on third down Penix faced an unblocked blitzer from the left side of the line. Carlos Washington Jr. was streaking for the goal line and Penix laid a pass that was just out of the back's reach.
It was a perfect example of how the quarterback attacked the Dolphins on Friday night. Penix got the ball out quickly not taking any punishment and only giving his players a shot at the ball. If Penix was going to miss it wasn't going to be in reach of a defender.
To do this while under immense pressure and still make it as close of a play as it was is impressive. Though Penix isn't playing against starters the offensive line and skill players balance this out.
Atlanta's rookie quarterback doesn't look to be a player who is 2-3 years away from being a starting option. Having the poise and control to give Washington a chance to make a play was impressive. It only added to the rookie's debut, one that will have veteran Kirk Cousins ready to get back into the lineup.