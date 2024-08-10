4 Observations from Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons debut
By Nick Halden
3. Penix was consistent and decisive
Michael Penix Jr. didn't make the typical rookie mistake of sitting in the pocket too long. The ball was out quickly, and the rookie moved his feet well adjusting to the pressure. While they weren't always the perfect decisions Penix got the ball out quickly and didn't put the ball in harm's way.
Preseason reps against Miami backups shouldn't be overreacted to but it was a great start. The Atlanta rookie looked like the best player on the field in the first half. On a field full of reserves the rookie stood out and gave his receivers consistent chances to make plays.
In today's league, this is exactly the type of style Penix has to play with as a pocket passer. His mobility is extremely limited making it all the more important Penix is a decisive passer. He moves his feet well in the pocket but isn't going to be able to scramble for time.
Getting the ball out after his second or third read is what the rookie must continue to do through the preseason and as he develops moving forward. The rookie's quick trigger and decision-making were yet another reason to be impressed.