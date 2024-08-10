4 Observations from Michael Penix Jr.'s Atlanta Falcons debut
By Nick Halden
4. Penix was impressive but still had rookie moments
You can see why the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins despite how great Penix looked in his Atlanta debut. The Atlanta rookie missed underneath routes or tried to force a play that wasn't there on a handful of occasions. Plays that an experienced veteran like Cousins makes and lives to fight another down.
Considering this is the largest complaint about a rookie quarterback playing without any offensive starters is an accomplishment. There was very little to be concerned about when it came to the rookie, however, there were some obvious misses.
Penix remained composed and consistent but is going to need to continue to grow in his ability to make the right read. This is a reach of a criticism for a rookie who isn't expected to start for the next two seasons.
A difficult reality to consider after a first look at Penix and considering how close the rookie appears to be. Penix in two years if he continues to develop has a chance to be a top-ten passer and make Atlanta a consistent NFC South contender. Penix lived up to all the hype in his Atlanta Falcons debut.