4 Observations that cannot be overlooked in Atlanta's comeback win
By Nick Halden
1. A lack of a consistent pass rush
It was often Matthew Judon against the world when it came to Atlanta's pass rush on Monday night. Judon had Atlanta's lone sack and appeared to be getting closer to game shape as the late addition continued to get up to speed. Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie don't appear to be starting edge rushers in this league.
Carter has a great motor and plays the run well historically even if the team struggled as a whole against Philly. Ebiketie looks lost in Atlanta's first two games seeming out of place and a step slow. The run defense for the edge rusher hasn't improved and the ability to finish tackles is a huge concern.
Aside from the run defense struggles the biggest reason the Falcons needed an epic comeback was a lack of a pass rush. It is hard to stop anyone when the quarterback can sit back in the pocket and go through his reads more than once.
That was the case for Jalen Hurts and is a big concern as the Falcons get ready for Patrick Mahomes next Sunday night. Whether it is a surprise contributor or a late addition Atlanta's pass rush must quickly improve.