4 Observations that cannot be overlooked in Atlanta's comeback win
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson are spreading the ball well
The fact Atlanta must do a better job settling Cousins in early and finishing drives goes without saying. However, this was a much better night for the Atlanta offense which was capped off by the game-winning catch from Drake London. However, it wasn't a one-man show this week for an offense that only featured Bijan Robinson against Pittsburgh.
The message of the offseason was that everyone would eat in Zac Robinson's system and that proved to be the case in Week 2. Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson all had huge moments in this game.
In the last drive Pitts, London, and Mooney all combined to help the Atlanta comeback. There isn't one contributor on this offense who didn't have a great moment or show chemistry with Atlanta's quarterback. While you would like to see Kyle Pitts more involved the tight-end made a key catch to start Atlanta's final drive and put them ahead of the sticks.
Give Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins credit for making adjustments and figuring out ways to get everyone involved. Something this team must do in the next three weeks if they hope to remain competitive.