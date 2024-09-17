4 Observations that cannot be overlooked in Atlanta's comeback win
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta must be more disciplined
Raheem Morris and a young Atlanta Falcons team lack experience playing emotional games on the big stage. That showed up for the team more than once in surprising ways. Atlanta wasn't heavily penalized or making the mistakes you would expect from a poorly coached team. It was simply reactionary moments that showed the inexperience and need to learn and not let the moment be too big.
Three moments, in particular stand out with the first two being the most egregious. Ray-Ray McCloud is a veteran in this league and understands who C.J. Gardner-Johnson is in this league. He is a known agitator who is going to do whatever it takes to get under your skin and attempt to draw a flag. That was the case when the safety ripped the receiver's mouthpiece from his helmet and was promptly punched. Ray-Ray was rightly flagged in a moment that could have cost Atlanta points.
Drake London's celebration after his game-winning touchdown stands out as well as potentially costly. You don't yet have the lead and cannot cross that line in the biggest moment.
Leading us to the final and arguably biggest mistake of the night handing the ball to Bijan Robinson on 4th and short with Tyler Allgeier standing on the sideline. All three moments Atlanta must learn from and could have cost them the game.