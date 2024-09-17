4 Observations that cannot be overlooked in Atlanta's comeback win
By Nick Halden
4. Once Robinson and Cousins are healthy this offense will be dangerous
The two-minute drill at the end of the game was not only the best moment in recent Atlanta Falcons history it tells you the ceiling of this offense. When Cousins wasn't overthinking but simply playing in the flow of the offense everyone ate and the ball moved easily down the field.
Mooney was the deep threat he was supposed to be while London and Pitts made plays underneath. With Allgeier and Robinson creating big plays in the run game this team is going to be as dangerous as any in the league once Cousins knocks the rust off and is comfortable within the offense.
What we watched early on Monday night was Cousins' lack conviction on nearly every throw. Second guessing himself and is unwilling to simply let it rip. As the game wore on this improved and ended with the best drive of Kirk's two-game tenure in Atlanta.
Even in the frustration to start the season, you can see the ceiling of this group and now have reason to believe they can survive a brutal early slate. What a moment for Cousins and what a great sign moving forward for this Atlanta offense.