4 Off-season mistakes the Atlanta Falcons will benefit from in 2023
4. Carolina's trade up to the first pick
The Carolina Panthers moving up to the first overall pick in the 2023 draft might hurt the Atlanta Falcons long term but for the 2023 season, it works in their favor. Barring a Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson-type debut quarterbacks in their rookie seasons rarely lead teams to great success even if they prove to be franchise-altering players.
Trevor Lawrence, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow are all clear examples of this struggling at times in their first seasons. Carolina trading up not only means a season of working with a rookie quarterback but no more D.J. Moore in the NFC South.
A player that Atlanta is very familiar with considering the impact he has had on the franchise despite never playing with an elite quarterback. While it could prove to hurt Atlanta long-term for the 2023 season the Falcons should feel they are clear division favorites with all three teams dealing with roster questions and a level of dysfunction over the past two years.
Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot are in their third season having had more than enough time to correct mistakes and assemble a team capable of taking advantage of a wide-open NFC.