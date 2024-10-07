4 Offseason Atlanta Falcons moves that are already looking genius in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Signing Kirk Cousins
Whether or not the Atlanta Falcons signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix Jr. can be debated. What cannot is how great of a move Atlanta made bringing in the veteran quarterback. If they didn't make the upgrade at the position there is a very easy argument this is an 0-5 Atlanta team already focused on next year's offseason.
Against the Chiefs, Saints, Bucs, and Eagles Kirk Cousins put the team on his back and drove the ball down the field to give Atlanta a chance. A rookie quarterback simply isn't getting it done in those spots against far more experienced teams.
After knocking off early rust Cousins has been as expected setting franchise passing records and giving Atlanta a chance to win every week. A part of what the veteran has done so well is distribute targets. All three of Atlanta's starting receivers are going to be given consistent touches as well as checkdowns out of the backfield to Allgeier and Robinson.
Kirk Cousins is exactly what this franchise needed after two seasons of awful quarterback play. The veteran has stabilized the franchise and given reason to believe this team is going to be playing meaningful football in January.