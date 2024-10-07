4 Offseason Atlanta Falcons moves that are already looking genius in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's late trade for Matthew Judon
It is easy to make the argument Atlanta has at least one additional loss with the trade for Judon. It is upsetting to imagine just how inept the Atlanta pass rush would be without the former Patriot. Judon is the only Atlanta edge rusher who has gotten home thus far in the 2024 season. Atlanta's starting defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata have contributed and that is it for Atlanta's defensive line.
Dee Alford was able to get Derek Carr to the ground on a corner blitz and otherwise Atlanta hasn't had a sack this season. Five games into the year and only one edge rusher has put the quarterback on the ground. This speaks both to how great of a move the addition of Judon was and how poorly Atlanta prepared at the position during the offseason.
If the team wasn't going to make a splashy move letting Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell both walk in free agency was a mistake. As great as this move was for the Falcons it is also one that shows just how little they have done to fix a failing pass rush. A concern moving forward.