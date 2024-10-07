4 Offseason Atlanta Falcons moves that are already looking genius in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Signing Darnell Mooney
Aside from Thursday's key drop, how great has Darnell Mooney been for the Falcons? There was some concern when the Falcons paid top dollar for a player who had struggled the last two seasons in Chicago. It appeared there might have been similar options at a far better rate. A notion that Mooney and Kirk Cousins have quickly dismissed with an incredible start to the season.
Mooney at times has been this team's primary target and unquestionably has his veteran quarterback's trust. Whether it is throwing it to Mooney with the game on the line or tossing it up for a touchdown, Kirk Cousins has shown just how much belief he has in the Atlanta receiver. Give the Falcons credit for finally going out and getting it right.
It hasn't only been Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud has looked great as well and consistently contributed. Mooney and Drake London have become the team's primary targets but it is a collective effort. Something that has long been missing from the Atlanta offense.
Mooney is proving to be worth every penny and demonstrating just how important a capable quarterback and OC are as a receiver. A great start for one of the biggest surprises of the season.