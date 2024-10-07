4 Offseason Atlanta Falcons moves that are already looking genius in 2024
By Nick Halden
4. Getting a return for Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke
Yes, Rondale Moore is out for the season and in truth, the trade is going to be a loss for both sides. However, the Falcons managing to get any type of return for Ridder was impressive. The former Atlanta starting quarterback didn't manage to make the Arizona roster becoming the team's practice squad quarterback. Again last year's starter for the Atlanta Falcons couldn't win a spot as a backup quarterback.
This speaks volumes about how bad the Falcons were at the position and the ability to offload a player whose career appears to be all but over. This is in no way a victory lap over Desmond Ridder who carried himself well in Atlanta but pointing out an obvious trade win.
Getting rid of the quarterback without having to make the cut was impressive and aged well even with the injury to Rondale Moore. Atlanta starting a combination of Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder, and Marcus Mariota over the last three seasons was a painful lesson.
One the team learned and was able to part ways with both quarterbacks in exchange for anything is a win considering the level of play from both.