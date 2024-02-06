4 Offseason catastrophes Atlanta Falcons must avoid
By Nick Halden
1. Drafting Michael Penix Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons are going to be tied to Penix, Bo Nix, and J.J. McCarthy this offseason based simply on their draft positioning and desperation at quarterback. It seems likely that if the Falcons don't trade up Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels will all be off the board long before Atlanta's number is called.
Just because this happens doesn't mean the Falcons should force a pick at the quarterback position. Penix stands out as one of the bigger risks the Falcons must avoid. His story and level of play in college are both impressive and demand respect. However, one has to consider the toll the injuries have taken on him as well as the frequency of seemingly catastrophic injuries.
Penix is an older quarterback and has proven to be injury-prone. While the age is less important it does factor in for a guy that hasn't shown an ability to consistently stay on the field. This is obviously out of his control but should scare the Falcons off from drafting him anywhere in the first two rounds of the draft.
Beyond that the risk is worth it if you're bringing in a veteran starter as well.