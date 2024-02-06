4 Offseason catastrophes Atlanta Falcons must avoid
By Nick Halden
3. Continue to fail at edge rusher
It seems likely the Falcons will cut Lorenzo Carter or at least look to replace him as a starter. Arnold Ebiketie continues to show some flashes of being a solid pass rusher but needs to improve as a run-stopper and be a bit more consistent. The point here is, that Atlanta can't simply hope that they develop or find a pass-rushing option for cheap.
It has been the biggest issue on defense for much of the last decade and the Falcons need to do what it takes to make this problem go away. Whether that means spending their top ten pick at the position or going out and signing a high-priced free agent the pass rush needs a boost.
Grady Jarrett returning along with a healthy David Onyemata will help but the team still needs an edge presence to be truly complete. Brian Burns is one exciting name to keep an eye on though the Panthers are unlikely to let him slip away. The draft does have top-ten talent at the position and there are veterans that could be cap casualities that would fit in Atlanta. No matter how it happens the team needs a change.