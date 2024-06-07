4 Overlooked offseason wins for Atlanta Falcons 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta's coaching staff decisions
Raheem Morris was the perfect fit for what Atlanta needed to add this offseason. While Morris caught some early headlines the moves of adding Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. prevented a complete look at the coaching moves for much of sports media.
Morris didn't come in a clean house but opted to retain key position coaches. Bringing back Jerry Gray is a huge win. Gray is well-respected and will work well with the new staff. Moving T.J. Yates to quarterback coach and retaining him was a wise move as well.
The Atlanta head coach did a nice mix of retaining key pieces as well as bringing in guys like Jimmy Lake, Zac Robinson, and Justin Hood as exciting fits. Zac Robinson stands out based on the talent he is being given and the offensive system that is now brought back to Atlanta.
After three seasons of Arthur Smith's ugly offensive strategies, Robinson is going to be a shock to the system in the best way. Looking at the position coach changes and new coordinators isn't going to grab many headlines. However, it will have far more impact on winning than Atlanta's rookie quarterback who continues to generate headlines through no fault of his own.