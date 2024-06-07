4 Overlooked offseason wins for Atlanta Falcons 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Picking up Kyle Pitts' fifth-year option
The Atlanta Falcons still firmly believe in what Kyle Pitts is capable of becoming if healthy. The 2021 season is the lone year that we have to consider his potential. Even this season is flawed when you look at what was around the rookie. Matt Ryan was running for his life and spent the year searching for reliable receivers.
Pitts didn't have adequate help around him and still finished with the second-most receiving yards for a rookie tight end in NFL history. The following season Pitts was unable to get on the same page as Marcus Mariota. Mariota found a way to throw the ball past a massive target and the season ended for Pitts with an ugly tackle that caused a season-ending injury.
It was an injury that bled into the 2023 season and hurt Kyle's ability to find open space. Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith have to be noted as well. Both hurt production and chances for the star tight end.
Despite all of these struggles, Atlanta is wise for locking up Pitts for another season. Ahead of a season that will be a breakout year with Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson using the tight-end the right way.