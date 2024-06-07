4 Overlooked offseason wins for Atlanta Falcons 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Three key pieces returning from injury
Due to the trainwreck at quarterback and Arthur Smith's management of the team the key injuries were often overlooked. Considering each players impact it is fair to wonder if Smith retains his job if the team doesn't lose Avery Williams, Troy Andersen, and Grady Jarrett for the season. All three players would have had a great impact on winning down the stretch.
Jarrett is the most important piece and the leader of the Atlanta defense. The veteran was given a lot of help in the offseason with young talented added around him and Onyemata returning.
Andersen is heading into the year with the starting job and will play a role no matter how things play out. It is a weak position and getting the surprise starter back healthy is huge for Atlanta's defense.
Looking at the glaring issues last season one of them was in the return game. Avery Williams fixes this and gives you depth at three different positions. Williams could greatly benefit from this kick-off system and allows Atlanta the chance to find big plays. Zac Robinson can find ways to put the ball in his hands as well for occasional change-of-pace touches.