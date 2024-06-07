4 Overlooked offseason wins for Atlanta Falcons 2024 season
By Nick Halden
4. Finding a player with a chance to contribute in return for Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons front office is continuing to catch a lot of heat for how they managed the quarterback position. It is more than fair to question the decision-making during the course of this offseason. However, if you're going to point out the questionable decisions you have to celebrate the wins as well.
Desmond Ridder was heading into year three of his rookie contract and seemed to have little value. You have a player with accuracy issues and generating a high volume of turnovers with an average arm. That isn't going to appeal to many teams as a trade chip. If they believed Ridder could become a reliable backup there was little reason to offer much of anything with Desmond a likely roster cut either this season or next.
Despite this, Fontenot and this front office found a way to move off Ridder in exchange for Rondale Moore. The receiver is currently expected to be Atlanta's third option at the position and has the potential to exceed expectations. It was an impressive move for a team that deserves more credit for t