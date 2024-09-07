4 Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta should fear most in Sunday's debut
By Nick Halden
1. T.J. Watt
If given a chance to re-draft the league T.J. Watt is going to be the first player off this Pittsburgh roster every time. Following in the footsteps of his brother T.J. is now among the league's most feared edge rushers and has a very compelling argument as having the most impact on winning.
As great as Micah Parson and Myles Garrett might be neither has as clear an impact on winning. Without Watt, the Steelers are almost a sure bet to lose the game no matter who is standing on the other sideline.
With their franchise pass rusher, they have proven to be consistently capable even if facing superior talent. Watt's impact on winning is unlike any we have seen from a pass rusher in recent history. If the Steelers are going to pull off the upset the most likely explanation is Atlanta's offensive line being unable to slow Watt.
Despite being only twenty-nine the edge rusher has 96.5 career sacks while missing significant time. This elite production consistently creates turnovers and ends drives opening up continual chances for a consistently underwhelming Pittsburgh offense. It is fair to wonder where this franchise and their head coach might be without him.