4 Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta should fear most in Sunday's debut
By Nick Halden
2. George Pickens
The only receiver on the Steelers roster who deserves fear and respect is the former Georgia Bulldog. Yes, the off the field concerns and issues blocking for his backs have been well-covered. While it would be ideal for Pickens to have had a smoother path it doesn't stop him from being the Steelers' best 2024 offensive gameplan.
If Russell Wilson or Justin Fields are going to work for the franchise it will be because of Pickens. The receiver hasn't been well-covered due to the Steelers' struggles and the issues in his game. However, as simply a pure receiver he is in the conversation as one of the best pass catchers in the league.
What holds him back from the conversation is the off-the-field issues and the inability to do the little things that impact winning. Atlanta corners and safeties understand what a non-threat Pickens is when they need to move up in run-support or to take down another receiver.
The only way that Pickens is going to hurt you is with his elite radius and ability to make the big play. Limit this and Pickens isn't going to impact winning for the Steelers until he does. As much respect and fear as his ability garner it isn't nearly as much as it should be.