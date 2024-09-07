4 Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta should fear most in Sunday's debut
By Nick Halden
3. Cordarrelle Patterson
This might not be a popular choice but considering Patterson's history in Atlanta it is the right decision. Based on the Steelers' lack of impact players and current injuries they could find that Patterson is their best shot at a running game. Add in the new kickoff giving Patterson a chance to punish Atlanta and it would be surprising not to see the former Falcon make at least one big play.
Arguably among Atlanta's most surprising moves was not losing Patterson but who they lost him to. Arthur Smith's Pittsburgh Steelers adding a player who openly complained about his usage under Smith was shocking. Patterson's issues with Atlanta were a lack of ability to touch the football.
Now he joined the same team as Arthur Smith it is odd no matter how you look at it. Patterson was loved in Atlanta and quickly became a fan-favorite. His return is going to offer at least one memorable moment and there is an argument after Pickens he is the most dangerous weapon on the roster.
Patterson is going to have at least one memorable moment at Atlanta's expense. With his flexibility look for the utility player to consistently be putting pressure on Atlanta's special teams and defense.