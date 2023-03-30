4 Players the Atlanta Falcons could trade to land more draft capital
3 of 4
3. Jalen Mayfield, OG, Atlanta Falcons
Just two short years ago, Jalen Mayfield made his way from Michigan to Atlanta to become the Falcons' new offensive guard as a third-round pick. Now, he is an expendable young player who was MIA the entire 2022 season due to injury.
Mayfield has talent and could still be a low-risk high-reward target for a young team out there. Surely there is a team out there that was eyeing him in the 2021 draft and would still be willing to take a chance on him for a late-round pick.
Much like Goldman, the best the Falcons might be able to do is a seventh-round pick. Trading Mayfield might be the best thing for both Mayfield and the Falcons. The Michigan alum may just need a new start in the NFL.