4 Players the Atlanta Falcons could trade to land more draft capital

3. Jalen Mayfield, OG, Atlanta Falcons

Just two short years ago, Jalen Mayfield made his way from Michigan to Atlanta to become the Falcons' new offensive guard as a third-round pick. Now, he is an expendable young player who was MIA the entire 2022 season due to injury.

Mayfield has talent and could still be a low-risk high-reward target for a young team out there. Surely there is a team out there that was eyeing him in the 2021 draft and would still be willing to take a chance on him for a late-round pick.

Much like Goldman, the best the Falcons might be able to do is a seventh-round pick. Trading Mayfield might be the best thing for both Mayfield and the Falcons. The Michigan alum may just need a new start in the NFL.

