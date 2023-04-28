4 players the Atlanta Falcons must immediately trade up for in 2nd round
2. The Atlanta Falcons should trade up for Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
Trenton Simpson was once considered to be a top-15 pick in the draft but following a so-so season at Clemson, he has fallen down draft boards. The Atlanta Falcons should take advantage and land another ridiculous athlete at linebacker.
They might still be able to land him at pick 44, nevertheless, when you see a fit, go get the fit. Simpson can do a lot on the football field. He ran a 4.43 forty-yard dash and can be a good piece for Ryan Nielsen.
While the team already has Troy Andersen, Simpson can be a compliment to Andersen. There are so many things that the Clemson linebacker can do; he can be an edge rusher, he can sit back in coverage, he can be an excellent blitzer, and you could even line him up at safety. Time to go get Trenton Simpson.