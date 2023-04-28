4 players the Atlanta Falcons must immediately trade up for in 2nd round
3. The Atlanta Falcons should trade up for Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
Speaking of versatile pieces, Drew Sanders could do many things for the Atlanta Falcons defense. Sanders is a six-foot-four linebacker who NFL.com describes as a "long, explosive, rangy, and versatile" player.
Here is what Lance Zierlein had to say about the Arkansas linebacker:
"Unique linebacker prospect with the physical traits, athleticism and skill set to be deployed as an inside linebacker or a stand-up edge rusher. The former five-star Alabama signee transferred to Arkansas for the 2022 season and posted eye-catching production with the Razorbacks. He plays with good technique in take-ons and has plenty of pursuit range, but he’s still finding his footing with his run fits and tackle consistency. He’s a tough out for interior protection as a blitzing linebacker and has natural rush talent to hunt quarterbacks off the edge. Sanders’ athletic gifts, versatility and toughness could help him become a highly impactful playmaker with Pro Bowl upside."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
He sounds like a Ryan Nielsen player. His role on defense almost mirrors Kaden Elliss'. There is room for two players with that skill set because again, they aren't pigeonholed into one role.