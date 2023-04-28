Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Falcons Draft

4 players the Atlanta Falcons must immediately trade up for in 2nd round

Georgia Tech v Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech v Pittsburgh / Justin Berl/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 4
Next

3. The Atlanta Falcons should trade up for Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Speaking of versatile pieces, Drew Sanders could do many things for the Atlanta Falcons defense. Sanders is a six-foot-four linebacker who NFL.com describes as a "long, explosive, rangy, and versatile" player.

Here is what Lance Zierlein had to say about the Arkansas linebacker:

"Unique linebacker prospect with the physical traits, athleticism and skill set to be deployed as an inside linebacker or a stand-up edge rusher. The former five-star Alabama signee transferred to Arkansas for the 2022 season and posted eye-catching production with the Razorbacks. He plays with good technique in take-ons and has plenty of pursuit range, but he’s still finding his footing with his run fits and tackle consistency. He’s a tough out for interior protection as a blitzing linebacker and has natural rush talent to hunt quarterbacks off the edge. Sanders’ athletic gifts, versatility and toughness could help him become a highly impactful playmaker with Pro Bowl upside."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

He sounds like a Ryan Nielsen player. His role on defense almost mirrors Kaden Elliss'. There is room for two players with that skill set because again, they aren't pigeonholed into one role.

facebooktwitterreddit