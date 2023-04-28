4 players the Atlanta Falcons must immediately trade up for in 2nd round
4. The Atlanta Falcons should trade up for Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn
New Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has made it clear that he wants aggressive, fiery players on his defense, and Derick Hall is just that.
Go read his report on NFL.com and tell me that he doesn't sound like the exact type of player the Falcons are looking for. He is described as an aggressive leader who has "tremendous character."
Hall has what it takes to be a difference-maker off the edge, which is exactly what the Falcons should be looking for in the second round. They were able to add a ridiculous talent in the first round, now they need to go get a playmaking pass rusher to help continue the retooling of the defensive line that has happened this offseason. Keep an eye on Derick Hall for the Falcons.
