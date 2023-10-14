4 players the Atlanta Falcons must stop to beat the Commanders in week 6
If the Atlanta Falcons are able to limit these four players for the Commanders then they will take home their fourth win of the year
3. Sam Howell, QB
Stopping a QB is always critical, but stopping the Commanders' QB might be even more critical. When Washington has found success offensively, Howell has been able to throw the ball all over the field—the Atlanta Falcons cannot let him do that.
Howell is still young but he has a lot of arm talent. We will likely see him make some layered throws on Sunday so it is up to the defense to make those throws as hard as possible.
This quarterback has been prone to throwing interceptions. He threw four against a good Bills defense. Jessie Bates should have another opportunity to come down with an interception or two—he just needs to catch it after he dropped one last week.