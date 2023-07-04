4 players who will provide fireworks for the Atlanta Falcons
2. Jessie Bates, S
Usually, you think of fireworks in relation to the offensive side of the ball but mesmerizing things can still happen on the defensive side of the ball. The Atlanta Falcons decided to make a splash by signing Jessie Bates to a big contract to be their defensive playmaker.
Jessie Bates was a difference maker for a Cincinnati Bengals team that made a quick turnaround. Through five seasons with the Bengals, he hauled in 14 interceptions and returned them for 180 yards and one touchdown. Not to mention, he made 479 tackles and defended 43 passes.
Things will be different in the secondary for the Falcons, much in thanks to this free-agent addition who will provide some spark to a defense that needs just that.