4 players who will provide fireworks for the Atlanta Falcons
3. Kyle Pitts, TE
Kyle Pitts is going to have a chip on his shoulder following a disappointing second season.
Pitts is coming off of a season that was not fair for him. He hardly had any targets that hit him in the chest and was asked to block more than he should have. He then took an unnecessary hit against the Bears which resulted in a season-ending injury.
It was a shame that we didn't get to see what he could do with Desmond Ridder but wait a couple of months and we will get to see just that. Pitts isn't a typical tight end as he can take the top off of a defense and it should be fun to watch him do just that in 2023.