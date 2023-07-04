4 players who will provide fireworks for the Atlanta Falcons
4 of 4
4. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/KR
There are so many other players I could have picked here (e.g. Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, Troy Andersen, etc.) but it is hard to argue with Cordarrelle Patterson who has done so much for the Atlanta Falcons.
Put CP at running back and hand him the ball, put him at running back and motion him to wide receiver, or just plain put him at wide receiver and watch him make guys miss. He is so talented and versatile.
And we haven't even mentioned how he is the greatest kick returner in the history of the NFL. What is more exciting than watching a 100-year kick return touchdown?d Answer: Nothing.