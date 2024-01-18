4 Players that could follow Jim Harbaugh to the Atlanta Falcons
Who could follow Harbaugh to Atlanta? Either from his championship Michigan squad or veterans from long ago?
By Nick Halden
1. Kris Jenkins
If you watched Michigan's run to the title you know in the season's biggest games it was the trenches that did the heavy lifting. While this is often true for all winning teams it is especially the case for Michigan. In the biggest moments, the team simply took the ball out of their quarterback's hands, ran the football, and trusted the defense to get the job done.
It clearly worked well for a team that was simply a level above everyone else this season. Kris Jenkins was a big part of that on defense and would be a great piece for this defensive line. The problem here is that this move only works if Atlanta trades down or Jenkins falls into the second round.
While we are a long way from draft day it seems that Jenkins is a likely late-first-round pick. The defensive tackle is an interesting fit for the Falcons in his ability to play both inside and out. Having him replace Calais Campbell on the roster would fill a need and make a strong defensive line better. The veteran coach put together a staff that clearly helped Jenkins develop into a better player it would be a fit to see this continue at the next level.