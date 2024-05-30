4 Players the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to lose to injury in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Grady Jarrett
Lost in the myriad of Atlanta Falcons stories in 2023 was the impact that was felt when this defense lost Grady Jarrett. The drop-off in play was clear and Atlanta didn't have the depth to recover. While the team has far better depth you still cannot replace the veteran and his impact on the line of scrimmage.
Watch back Atlanta's games over the last three years and focus solely on Grady Jarrett on defense. Even as he is aging the impact and effort remains. Jarrett is severely underrated in this league due to the lack of elite pass rushers around him.
An opposing offense understands the impact of Jarrett and will put their best protection against the veteran. Seeing Jarrett being double-teamed is a common occurrence and the rest of Atlanta's defensive line rarely can make the offensive line pay. That is going to be true yet again this season if the veteran can stay healthy.
With the lack of additions Atlanta has made at edge rusher Jarrett's importance to this team remains high. Atlanta's defense has a lot of question marks that have gone unanswered this offseason. Jarrett returning and playing at a high level is pivotal if Atlanta has any hope of a balanced roster.