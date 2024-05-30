4 Players the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to lose to injury in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Jake Matthews
Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron are getting a lot of the headlines for the offensive line. Lindstrom has an argument as the best young player in the league at his position. Lindstrom has shown up and played at a high level no matter the quarterback or who is in front of him. The level of play remains the same and deserves immense credit.
Bergeron stepping in as a rookie and playing at such a high level is unusual as well and gives Atlanta one of the best offensive lines in the league. However, lost in the greatness of both players is the job that Jake Matthews continues to do at left tackle.
While it isn't perfect Matthews is playing at a level that cannot be replaced. With questions already at right tackle the Falcons cannot afford an injury to Matthews for any serious amount of time. Cousins is far from mobile and if Atlanta needs to find an answer at tackle outside of the lineup it will likely be to replace McGary. Atlanta needs Matthews to stay healthy and their focus at the tackle position to remain on debating the future of Kaleb McGary.