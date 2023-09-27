4 players the Atlanta Falcons could trade for with cleared cap space
The Atlanta Falcons cleared just over $7.1 million in cap space and could be preparing to trade for one of these four players
2. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins is in the exact same situation that Danielle Hunter is in. Obviously, they both play for a Vikings team that had playoff aspirations but have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far.
Cousins is also in the final year of his contract and rumors have swirled that he is in his final year with the Vikings. Much like Hunter, the Vikings could look to get what they can out of him before he becomes a free agent.
While there is a possibility that the Falcons could land him, it seems unlikely since he isn't the greatest fit for the offense. He doesn't have the mobility to elude all of the pressure that the line has given up. Arthur Smith also likes to run the occasional QB option, something that Kirk is not going to do.