4 players the Falcons must stop to beat the Saints in week 12
The Atlanta Falcons will be playing the New Orleans Saints in an extremely pivotal game on Sunday. Here are the four players the Falcons must stop if they want to win.
3. Cam Jordan, DE
We have heard the name for years. Cam Jordan, for whatever reason, seemed to always get to Matt Ryan. The Atlanta Falcons have struggled to block him throughout his career.
The good news is that Jordan didn't have a single sack against Atlanta last year and has only two over the past two seasons. Kaleb McGary was able to limit him last year and he has to do the same, especially with Desmond Ridder under center.
The Saints are last in the NFL in sacks but this is a divisional game and strange things always happen. The pocket needs to be kept clean for Ridder so that he can focus on making reads and making accurate throws.