4 players the Falcons must stop to beat the Saints in week 12
The Atlanta Falcons will be playing the New Orleans Saints in an extremely pivotal game on Sunday. Here are the four players the Falcons must stop if they want to win.
4. Paulson Adebo, CB
The Saints will be without Marshon Lattimore which means Paulson Adebo will now be their top cornerback. This isn't a huge worry for the Saints because Adebo has actually been their best defender this season.
The young cornerback has four interceptions on the season and three in the Saints' past three games. This is not someone you want to pick on too many times because if he gets his hands on the ball he is going to catch it.
Other receivers, besides Drake London, are going to have to step up and make plays. The running game will also be hugely important if the Falcons want to win. Passing the ball is where the mistakes are made.