4 players who have caught the attention of the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have had a number of players plead their case for making the final roster but here are four who have seriously stuck out amongst the rest.
2. Godwin Igwebuike, RB
While the Atlanta Falcons have their top three running backs with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson, they still need one or two more players at the position.
Originally, I had my eyes on Carlos Washington Jr. but Godwin Igwebuike has been the real star of the preseason. The former Seahawks and Lions RB has looked so explosive and quick on every snap. He is also a versatile player who can run routes out of the backfield and play on special teams.
It is easy to overlook the fact that he isn't a small body either, he stands at 6'0" and 215 pounds, so he should be able to withstand the physicality of the NFL season.
It is looking like Godwin Igwebuike will be the fourth-string running back on this run-heavy Falcons offense.