4 players who have caught the attention of the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have had a number of players plead their case for making the final roster but here are four who have seriously stuck out amongst the rest.
3. Breon Borders, CB
Breon Borders was absolutely spectacular in his first preseason game against the Dolphins. Every time the ball was thrown his way he was stuck to the receiver and made a play on the ball. He also had that pick-six which really put the game away.
His second game was not quite as clean, nevertheless, he was still able to make some plays on the ball. Borders has really been a shutdown corner through the first two games
To put some stats to his name, Borders has been targeted six times and has allowed just one completion for ten yards. He has been called for two penalties, neither of which were accepted.
The bad news is that Borders is suspended for two games so he will likely stick around on the suspended list until he is eligible to return—which is when we will find out his fate.