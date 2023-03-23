4 Prominent former Atlanta Falcons still searching for a landing spot
3. Olamide Zaccheaus
Clearly, Olamide hasn't had a fraction of the impact that either Julio Jones or Matt Ryan had on Atlanta over the last half-decade. However, Olamide has spent his entire career with the organization and will be a noteworthy loss if he does indeed sign elsewhere as expected.
The Falcons have signed Mack Hollins and have Drake London as the clear number-one target at receiver. Desmond Ridder is being surrounded with big-bodied targets he can rely on and in a small sample size that player isn't Olamide.
Zaccheaus and Ridder never seemed to get on the same page, add in Atlanta clearly needed an upgrade at the second receiver spot and it seems likely the team will move on from Zaccheaus.
Olamide should only be brought back to Atlanta if he is the 4th option at the position a role he is far better suited for.
Whether or not Atlanta opts to bring back Zaccheaus it would be shocking to see the team not continue to make noteworthy moves at the position as they attempt to set Ridder up in his first season as a starter.