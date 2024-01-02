4 Quarterbacks that would have the Atlanta Falcons in the playoffs this season
By Nick Halden
Even with Arthur Smith's offense the Atlanta Falcons would be in the playoffs this season with anything close to a capable quarterback. There is an argument to be made that the Falcons have the worst quarterback situation in the league. Looking around all teams in similar situations either have a better draft pick or an injured starter that will be returning next season.
Coaching matters greatly in this league and due to Arthur Smith the Falcons wouldn't be Super Bowl contenders no matter who is under center. However, this team was consistently let down by poor quarterback play in games that all the QB had to do was simply not make the killer mistake.
Taylor Heinicke was brought in twice to replace Desmond Ridder and played the worst football of his career. Heinicke continues to trend of veteran quarterbacks playing their career-worst seasons under Smith. Taylor joins Marcus Mariota and Matt Ryan speaking both to their skill levels and Smith's system hurting his quarterbacks.
With this in mind, it is interesting to look around the league and consider what could have been. What obvious moves are the Falcons missing that would have put this team in the playoffs? You have to start by looking at the mistake that started all of this.