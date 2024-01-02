4 Quarterbacks that would have the Atlanta Falcons in the playoffs this season
By Nick Halden
2. Justin Fields
Kyle Pitts is one of the most talented pass catchers to come out of the draft in the past three seasons. In the one year he played with a capable quarterback the tight-end put up over 1,000 receiving yards and looked well on his way to becoming a star in this league. Two years later and the issues with Kyle are the same unable to make an impact based on effort and who is under center.
The Falcons passed on a number of quarterbacks over the past few seasons but none that were a better fit for this offense. The Falcons were given an up close view on Sunday of what Fields is capable of. As a runner, he is a mix of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson with both physicality and speed that makes him so hard to bring down.
Fields was well within Atanta's reach and the team opted to add Pitts. They drafted a pass catcher while it appears neither intending to keep Matt Ryan or having a plan behind him. Imagine how great Fields could be right now after sitting behind Matt Ryan with this run game around him. Atlanta still may have a chance to add the quarterback and if that happens perhaps this time they don't make the same mistake.