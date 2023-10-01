4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could chase after the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
If the Atlanta Falcons are in the quarterback market at the end of the 2023 season it is fair to expect the team to be looking to take a big swing. With Caleb Williams and Drake Maye the first two quarterbacks likely to be off the board Atlanta will have to look at other options they can trade up for in the draft or potential free agent fits.
Desmond Ridder could prove himself to be the answer but the early going hasn't been promising for the young starter. Even if Ridder is solid and Atlanta makes the playoffs the team could still look to upgrade the position if Ridder doesn't have a breakout year.
Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot haven't managed the quarterback position well chasing off Matt Ryan after attempting to land Deshaun Watson. The team's poor decision cost them a season with Marcus Mariota as the starter.
Now they are looking to Desmond Ridder to be the answer. Thus far the quarterback has been underwhelming and left the door open for the Falcons to find a long-term answer at season's end. If that is the case there are four clear options for a team that is going to want to find a reliable long long-termterm option.