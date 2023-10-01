4 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could chase after the 2023 season
By Nick Halden
1. Shedeur Sanders
Sanders is going to be playing on Sundays for a long time to come and has a chance to go overlooked if he does opt into this draft. With Williams getting all of the attention thus far and Drake Maye likely a close second Sanders is at least the second or third option in this draft class.
That likely along with the money Sanders can make at the college level plays a part in why the quarterback and his coach have already talked about a 2024 return. Sanders would make a lot of money in college and have a chance to be the number one pick of the next draft.
However, it is worth remembering that Atlanta has a special history with Deion and perhaps could find a way to talk the quarterback into coming out this season. Deion played with both the Falcons and Braves and his son being drafted to be the missing piece for the Falcons would be a great fit for both sides.
This is a very long shot and would likely require the Falcons to trade up but if they are going to draft a quarterback in the next two seasons Sanders should be at the top of the list.